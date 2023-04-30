The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.98-$1.60 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $25.08 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

