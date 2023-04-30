The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $42.21 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,833,881,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

