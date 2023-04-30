The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

