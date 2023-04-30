The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $10.52.
The Sage Group Company Profile
