The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.53.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

