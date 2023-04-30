The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.64-$4.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $97.09. 494,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,288. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,011,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,566,000 after buying an additional 49,406 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.