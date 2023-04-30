The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,687,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705,355. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

