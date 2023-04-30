The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver acquired 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEF stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

