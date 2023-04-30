The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,797,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,186,256. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

