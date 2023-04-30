The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $206.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.75. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.