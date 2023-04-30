Tezos Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003515 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $960.50 million and $12.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003756 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,204,632 coins and its circulating supply is 935,964,450 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

