Terra Classic Hits One Day Volume of $26.01 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $651.74 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,598,228,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,895,278,801,147 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

