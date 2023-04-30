Terex (TEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $44.59 on Friday. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Terex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Terex by 318.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

