Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.53 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tennant updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Tennant Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 509,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

