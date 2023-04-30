TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.