Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Teleperformance Price Performance
TLPFY stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. Teleperformance has a one year low of $90.46 and a one year high of $182.47.
Teleperformance Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $1.6933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.
Teleperformance Company Profile
Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.
Featured Stories
