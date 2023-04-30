Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.70–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.55–$0.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,524,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,745. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $57,161.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

