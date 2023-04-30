Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

