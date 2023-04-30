TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Trimmed by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,005. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

