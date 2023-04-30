TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 65,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TDH Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of TDH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 341,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,021. TDH has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of TDH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TDH in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TDH by 1,197.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

