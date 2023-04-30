TD Securities Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$78.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

