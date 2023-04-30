TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,973 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $57,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

