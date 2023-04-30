TD Asset Management Inc Sells 934 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Travelers Companies worth $79,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

TRV stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Recommended Stories

