TD Asset Management Inc Sells 50,087 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,087 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $55,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

