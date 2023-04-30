TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $68,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.71.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $208.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $209.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

