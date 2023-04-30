TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $71,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 32,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

