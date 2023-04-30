TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Snowflake worth $62,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after acquiring an additional 755,197 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $148.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

