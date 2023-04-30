TD Asset Management Inc Has $75.53 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.24% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $75,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $320.39 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.