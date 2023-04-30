TD Asset Management Inc Has $69.69 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $69,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $305.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

