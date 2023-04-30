TD Asset Management Inc Has $65.73 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $65,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.38 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

