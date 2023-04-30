TD Asset Management Inc Has $62.86 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.37% of J. M. Smucker worth $62,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

