TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,730 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $52,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

