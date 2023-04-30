TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$62.50 Average PT from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.56.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$56.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.78. The company has a market cap of C$57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.70 and a 1 year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3821012 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 572.31%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.