TC Energy Co. (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
TC Energy Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$56.31 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.70 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of C$4.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3821012 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.56.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
