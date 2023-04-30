Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.90 for the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.82-$1.90 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

SKT traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several research firms have commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.