Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of TAK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. 2,957,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
