Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. 2,957,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,382 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $14,297,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $16,489,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

