Synthetix Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.12 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00008335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $631.70 million and $20.12 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 317,648,686 coins and its circulating supply is 258,796,122 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

