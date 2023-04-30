Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $26,000 Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. 54,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 1,537.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

