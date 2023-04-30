Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,469 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Golden Matrix Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMGI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,836. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content.

