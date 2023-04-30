Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $28,000 in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Smart Powerr stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 123,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Smart Powerr Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

