Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

SUI stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. 668,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $182.57. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 528,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sun Communities by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,168,000 after acquiring an additional 267,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

