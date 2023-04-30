Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.22-$7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $138.93. 668,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $182.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.50.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

