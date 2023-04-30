Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

