Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 969 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $407.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $156.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.