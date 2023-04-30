Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after purchasing an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $207.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.28. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.