Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average of $158.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

