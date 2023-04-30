Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

