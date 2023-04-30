Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

