Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 292,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 877,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $295,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $377.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.94 and a 200-day moving average of $345.44. The company has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

