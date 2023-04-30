Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 15,973,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984. 87.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 16.93 and a quick ratio of 16.93. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

