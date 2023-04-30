Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,624 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,137 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 289,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 123,065 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 1,289,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,728. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

